WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) - Jamie’s Dahlias blossomed in August for dahlia lovers near and far to enjoy, pick and create vibrant bouquets from the 220 varieties they offer.
But the story behind how Jamie and Kerry Smith became the caretakers of the dahlias amongst the farm is a love story. The two met on a first date that blossomed into a lifetime and the flowers at what used to be Linda’s Dahlias were a part of their every milestone along the way.
When the owners decided to retire, Jamie and Kerry Smith, purchased the dahlia business and made it their own, continuing a Washougal legacy that’s been around for the past 18 years.
MORE’s Spencer Thomas caught up with Jamie, Kerry and their two sons Hank, 4, and Rhett, 3, to learn more about the U-cut experience and how it all started.
Jamie’s Dahlias is open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here for more information.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.