If you make your way to the Portland Japanese Garden in the next few weeks, you’ll see something you won’t find anywhere else in the United States. The exhibition is called “Manga Hokusai Manga,” and it celebrates the history of Japanese comics. MORE’s Molly Riehl visited the garden to learn more.
“Manga Hokusai Manga” is free with admission to the Portland Japanese Garden. It runs through January 13.
To learn more: https://japanesegarden.org/events/manga-hokusai-manga/
