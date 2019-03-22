The world watched along as Jeremy and Audrey Roloff fell in love on the hit reality show, “Little People, Big World.” Now, almost a year after announcing they were leaving the show, the local celebrity lovebirds are telling their story in their own words. MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by Roloff Farms to learn about their new book, “A Love Letter Life.”
For more information on “A Love Letter Life” and book tour dates: https://aloveletterlife.com/
To learn more about “Always More”: https://alwaysmore.com/
To download “Behind the Scenes” podcast: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/behind-the-scenes/id1441970779?mt=2
