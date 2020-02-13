While Valentine’s Day is the holiday of love, two Portland women are ensuring that their jewelry is always made with love. Stephanie Domurat meets the makers and twin sisters behind the company VK Designs to learn how each piece in their collection tells a story of doing good in the world. From mining the precious metals and stones to the design and creation of each piece of jewelry, VK Designs is part of every step of the process.
For more information, visit https://www.vkdesignsjewelry.com/
