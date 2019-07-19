In his upcoming film, “Playing with Fire,” actor John Cena plays a firefighter tasked with babysitting three children. John tells MORE’s Molly Riehl, he gained a whole new appreciation for first responders while filming the movie, so he teamed up with Good Housekeeping to give back to those who risk their lives every day.
To nominate someone for the Good Housekeeping contest: https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/a27957223/john-cena-hometown-heroes-contest/
