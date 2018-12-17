Tis the season for giving back, and country star John Rich is doing that in a big way. The singer – one half of the duo Big & Rich, is using his Portland-made whiskey to help children of fallen soldiers. MORE’s Molly Riehl spoke with John about his Redneck Riviera and how his dad taught him the importance of helping others.
John Rich pays it forward with Portland-made whiskey
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.