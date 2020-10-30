Drink Mamey, is the newest black-owned business on the block in North East Portland, aiming to spread love, health and wellness through unique juice options. The space will also serve as a safe haven for black owned business to flourish.
MORE’s Spencer Thomas caught up with owner, Cydnie Smith-McCarthy, to get an inside look at what the new spot has in store ahead of its grand opening on October 31st.
Drink Mamey will be open October 31st from 12:00pm to 6:00pm. It will operate regularly Thursday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
