Most people know of table-top shuffleboard, but have you ever played the floor version of the game? Deck shuffleboard is typically found in tropical, luxury locations. For the summer, you can find it at Portland’s iconic sports bar, Spirit of 77. Molly Riehl stops by Jumptown Shuffle Club to…

For most of the year, Portland’s iconic sports bar Spirit of 77 is dedicated to all things Blazers, but now that the NBA season is over, a new game is temporarily taking over. MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by Spirit of 77 to see how it’s transformed into Jumptown Shuffle Club.

To learn more about Jumptown Shuffle Club: https://jumptownshuffle.com/

Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.