It’s a big year for the world’s greatest paranormal investigator. Hellboy turns 25 this month, and in April, actor David Harbour will bring new life to the character in a new “Hellboy” movie. MORE’s Molly Riehl journeyed to the place from which Hellboy came, Milwaukie, to catch up with Dark Horse Comics Founder Mike Richardson.
To find Hellboy beer: https://www.giganticbrewing.com/pages/hellboy
