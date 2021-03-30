(KPTV) -- "A book that became community" is how local mom Gina Perkins and her 11-year-old daughter, DJ Perkins, would call it.
The mother, daughter duo co-created the children's book, "Katie Not-Afraidy," a story that talks about childhood anxiety and corresponding mental health issues. The book is inspired by DJ's real-life experiences with anxiety, and how she learned to tackle it using journaling as a useful tool.
The two spoke with MORE's Spencer Thomas about the book, and how they are committed to giving kids with anxiety a story they can relate to, and tools they can utilize to conquer and rise above.
For more information on "Katie Not-Afraidy," click here.
