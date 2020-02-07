From reclaimed wood to local art, The Kenton Hotel aims to showcase Oregon’s beauty through local art in each suite. The boutique hotel recently opened in the Kenton neighborhood, adding to the art scene while bringing a new spot for locals and travelers to hang out. Stephanie Domurat stopped by to meet the owner and get a tour of The Kenton Hotel. For more information, visit https://www.kentonhotel.net/about
Kenton Boutique Hotel showcases local art and Oregon’s beauty in each room
