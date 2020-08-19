Kex Hotel welcomes new rooftop bar, Lady of the Mountain

Are you looking for the perfect rooftop escape? Well, we have a new hot spot for you. Kex Hotel opened its rooftop getaway offering a unique menu dressed in Icelandic- themed cocktails and snacks.
To accommodate social distance requirements, they will have 5 tables available on the rooftop, booking by reservation only.
Lady of the Mountain is open Wednesday & Thursday, 5:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m., Friday - Sunday, 4:00p.m.-10:00p.m., and brunch Saturday-Sunday 10:00a.m.-2:00p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.