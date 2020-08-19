Kex Hotel welcomes new rooftop bar, Lady of the Mountain

Are you looking for the perfect rooftop escape? Well, we have a new hot spot for you. Kex Hotel opened its rooftop getaway offering a unique menu dressed in Icelandic- themed cocktails and snacks.

To accommodate social distance requirements, they will have 5 tables available on the rooftop, booking by reservation only.

Lady of the Mountain is open Wednesday & Thursday, 5:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m., Friday - Sunday, 4:00p.m.-10:00p.m., and brunch Saturday-Sunday 10:00a.m.-2:00p.m.

LINK:https://kexhotels.com/eat-drink/rooftop

