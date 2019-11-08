You can get a head start on holiday shopping this weekend in Portland. My People’s Market opens tomorrow. Tory Campbell from Prosper Portland and Katie from Katie M. Mudd Ceramics join Molly Riehl in studio to talk about the shopping event that celebrates the city’s diverse business owners.
To learn more about My People’s Market: https://www.mypeoplesmarket.com/
To learn more about Prosper Portland: https://prosperportland.us/
To learn more about Katie M. Mudd Ceramics: http://www.katiemmudd.com/
