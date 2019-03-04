Kid-friendly doesn’t have to mean anti-adult. That’s the motto of the new Sit Still salon on North Williams in Portland. Parents can sip on cold brew, tea or wine while their kids get haircuts. The salon features an Instagram wall and also sells toys, candy and beauty products. For more information, log onto: https://www.sitstillkids.com/
Kid-friendly haircuts at the new Sit Still salon in Portland
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
