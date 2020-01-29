It wouldn’t be Super Bowl Sunday without some super food. Do you want to be the MVP of this year’s gameday spread? Chef Doug Adams of Bullard, Abigail Hall and soon-to-be Holler joins Molly Riehl live to share his secrets for a winning chicken wing.
To learn more about Bullard: https://www.instagram.com/hollerpdx/?hl=en
To stay updated on Holler: https://www.instagram.com/hollerpdx/?hl=en
