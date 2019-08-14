Emily Olivia Tyler, Maddy Lannon and Lauren Wahlstrom had a passion for all things on four wheels, but weren’t seeing themselves represented in the car industry, so they created their own community. Car Krush is a collective meant to connect women who love their cars. Molly Riehl met up with the women to learn more.
To learn more about the 2019 Car Krush Block Party: https://carkrush.com/pages/2019-car-krush-block-party
