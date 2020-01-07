January is the time of year many of us say “Out with the old and in with the new”. The Arts Council of Lake Oswego is asking you to join them for their biggest fundraiser of the year with that sentiment in mind. Stephanie Domurat visits their 6th annual ArtMart that gives new life to used pieces of art. She shows you some of the incredible collectibles that are up for sale this month. All proceeds will also benefit community arts outreach programs in Lake Oswego and Portland. For more information, go to http://artscouncillo.org/artmart
Lake Oswego ArtMart is back for 6th year
