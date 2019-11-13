You may have thought tie dye fashion was out long ago, but it turns out it’s having a renaissance. Though today’s version is far more sophisticated than what you may remember, than the neon colors you may remember. Stephanie Domurat visited the studio of Portland maker, Anna Joyce to learn more about her stunning tie dye and where she gets her inspiration. She also gets a step-by-step lesson for making your own tie dye at home. For more information about Anna Joyce Design, visit http://annajoycedesign.com/about/.
Learn How to Make Tie Dye
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.