Are you trying to be healthier in 2020? Are you looking to workout at a place that’s more than just a gym? We found a spot where you can build a better, fiercer you on the inside and out. Molly Riehl stops by G.I.R.L.S Gym in SE Portland to learn more.
To learn more about G.I.R.L.S. Gym: http://girlsgympdx.com/index.html
