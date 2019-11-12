You may have never thought you had what it takes to join the circus, but one organization in Portland may change your mind. Stephanie Domurat visited The Circus Project to learn about their public classes, including the Art of Clowning, Tumbling and Juggling. She also previews an upcoming performance called Defying Gravity, which is not only expressing creativity but also promoting social change. For more information about their classes and performances, visithttps://www.thecircusproject.org/
Learn to Juggle from a Circus Artist
