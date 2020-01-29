He’s the voice in your head that makes you run farther, reminds you to smile or take a break when you need it. Stephanie Domurat interviews Coach Bennet, Nike’s Global Running Coach about how to start running at any age when you’ve never done it before. They also break down several myths around running, including warmups, joint pain, how hard to train, and more. For more information about the Nike Run Club, visit https://www.nike.com/us/en_us/c/running/nike-run-club
Learn to Run with Coach Bennett
