When it comes to weddings, it's all about the personal details. How do you make your big day truly yours? Amanda Franz can help. The local designer behind "Wide Eyes Paper Co." is getting international attention for her stunning custom stationery.
Amanda's new lifestyle blog launches today!
For a link to the blog: www.amandafranz.com
For a link to Wide Eyes Paper Co: www.wideeyespaperco.com/
