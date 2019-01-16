Portland’s iconic downtown brunch spot, Mother’s Bistro, is opening the doors of a new location Monday. Chef/owner Lisa Schroeder is moving her popular restaurant just blocks away to a much larger space in the Embassy Suites. MORE’s Molly Riehl met with the mother of all local chefs to get a peek.
Legendary Mother’s Bistro opens new doors (with love) on Monday
