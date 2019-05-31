She has four short legs, one squishy face and tens of thousands of people following her every chomp. Sophia the Pugg has quickly grown a huge following on Instagram – and it’s not hard to see why! MORE’s Molly Riehl caught up with Sophia and her owners to learn more about the chomping queen of social media.
To follow Sophia on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sophiathepugg/?hl=en
To learn more about Sophia’s Cameo account: https://www.cameo.com/sophiathepugg
