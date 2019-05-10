Jade Kendle has hundreds of thousands of people following her every Instagram post. Known for her beauty and fashion tips, Jade is also a big advocate for spreading joy and self love. MORE’s Molly Riehl sat down with the local entrepreneur behind @lipstickncurls to learn what it’s like being Instafamous.
To follow Jade: https://jadekendle.com/
https://www.instagram.com/lipstickncurls/
https://www.youtube.com/lipstickncurls
To learn more about Life Is Content: https://jadekendle.com/life-is-content
