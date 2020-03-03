She has four legs, two bright eyes, about 2 million social media followers and has starred in major movies, from “Star Wars” to “Love Actually.” OwlKitty is Portland’s most famous feline, thanks to her owners who edit her into iconic movie scenes. Molly Riehl stops by her studio to learn about her social media success.
To learn more about OwlKitty: https://www.owl-kitty.com/
To follow OwlKitty on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/owl__kitty/
