It’s a sweet life for Karlee Flores. The local, award-winning food blogger is Instafamous, in part, for her picture-perfect desserts. As Molly Riehl learns, there are a lot more reasons to follow and adore Karlee than her gorgeous food photos.

It’s a sweet life for Karlee Flores. The local, award-winning food blogger is Instafamous, in part, for her picture-perfect desserts. As Molly Riehl learns, there are a lot more reasons to follow and adore Karlee than her gorgeous food photos.

To follow Karlee on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oliveandartisan/

Karlee’s recipe for Cherry Chip Cake with American Buttercream: https://www.oliveandartisan.com/cherry-chip-cake-american-buttercream/

To listen to Karlee’s “Can I Just Say Something?” podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/can-i-just-say-something/id1456433208?mt=2

Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.