It’s a sweet life for Karlee Flores. The local, award-winning food blogger is Instafamous, in part, for her picture-perfect desserts. As Molly Riehl learns, there are a lot more reasons to follow and adore Karlee than her gorgeous food photos.
To follow Karlee on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oliveandartisan/
Karlee’s recipe for Cherry Chip Cake with American Buttercream: https://www.oliveandartisan.com/cherry-chip-cake-american-buttercream/
To listen to Karlee’s “Can I Just Say Something?” podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/can-i-just-say-something/id1456433208?mt=2
