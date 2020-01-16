One Portland artist is using his love for nature to make lightning-inspired designs on wood. Stephanie met up with the designer behind Lightning Woodcrafts to learn how he uses electricity to add a whole new dimension to wooden designs. From tables and candle holders, to custom designs, his work is truly one-of-a-kind. He shows us how high voltage electricity can be used to transform natural wood. To find out more about Lightning Woodcrafts, visit their Etsy shop here: https://www.etsy.com/shop/LightningWoodcrafts or visit their Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/lightningwoodcrafts/
Lightning Woodcrafts captures natural designs with electricity
