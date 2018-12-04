Links featured on MORE - 12/04/18 Posted 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save https://coolsnowglobes.com/ Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesLily, youngest elephant at Oregon Zoo, passes away suddenly from virusMom says airline worker mocked her 5-year-old daughter named ‘Abcde’Officials release video from gender reveal party that ignited a 47,000-acre wildfire26-year-old face transplant patient reveals new faceProtesters take aim at Oregon Zoo following the death of Lily the elephantTeacher killed ex-husband's girlfriend in front of her children, police sayWoman pulls knife on man who complained about her loud fart, police sayPreschoolers accidentally served Pine-Sol instead of apple juiceTroopers ask for public's help in unlawful killing of two bull elk in Washington Co.Portland Diamond Project signs ‘agreement in principle’ for baseball stadium on port property Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.