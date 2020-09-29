MORE’s Spencer Thomas caught up with Matt and Zach Roloff to talk about the opening of their world famous Pumpkin Patch this season and of course, what fans can expect to see in the upcoming season of Little People, Big World, which kicks off tonight on TLC.
Both stars did not hold back when giving us the inside scoop on not only season 21, but what's in store for season 22 and how viewers can potentially be featured in it.
