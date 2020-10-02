Live from Providence Park event invites Timbers and Thorns fans to come together for a series of fun activities with your favorite players

Calling all Timbers and Thorns fans! The Live from Providence Park event is bringing a new experience to your television screens.
With a goal of bringing our community together virtually, viewers will hear from players and staff, who will share a glimpse into exercise, nutrition, and other tools used by their favorite athletes.
The event will also have a slew of different activities for fans to take part in, such as a raffle and a chance to win a “Portland, stand a scarf apart”, scarf and so much more.
You can join in on all the fun this Sunday, October 4th at 6:00 p.m. on FOX 12.
To start bidding on your favorite items or learn more, visit: https://providencefoundations.org/events/blackandwhiteball/ and www.ProvidenceFoundations.org/live
