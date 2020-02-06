Local activewear company Handful is known for its comfortable, flattering sports bras, but it doesn’t just lift women up in a literal way. The company has been especially supportive of those who are fighting – and those who have survived, breast cancer. Molly Riehl stops by to learn more.
To learn more about Handful’s survivor support: https://handful.com/pages/survivor-support
To follow Handful on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/handfulbra/
