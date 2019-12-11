In this digital world, it seems everything is going the way of the smartphone. Sometimes, that’s a very cool thing. John Marr of Jonmar art is a local artist who’s combining the beauty of painting and the advancements in technology to bring his art to life. He visits Molly Riehl to show us more.
To learn more about Jonmar art and Varlio: https://www.varlio.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.