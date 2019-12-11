In this digital world, it seems everything is going the way of the smartphone. Sometimes, that’s a very cool thing.

In this digital world, it seems everything is going the way of the smartphone. Sometimes, that’s a very cool thing. John Marr of Jonmar art is a local artist who’s combining the beauty of painting and the advancements in technology to bring his art to life. He visits Molly Riehl to show us more.

To learn more about Jonmar art and Varlio: https://www.varlio.com/

