Howard S. Wright, a Balfour Beatty Company, is working to build far more than a 35-floor, multi-use structure on the corner of 10th Ave and Washington.
General Superintendent of the new Block 216 build, Nick Cusanelli, had the idea of bringing some color to the safety walkway that lines the construction, with hopes to beautify, and drive awareness to the local businesses in the area.
Cusanelli teamed up with Kali Grey, LLC., and Portland street artist, Eyedrawp, to create a 200 ft mural, named ‘Cusanelli Walk’ after Nick.
The mural filled with hues of vibrant colors and shapes will remain up for the duration of the project through 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.