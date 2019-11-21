Do you want to be a superstar gift-giver this holiday season? Shop local! Alshiref & Friends is a pop-up shop in Pioneer Place that features two-dozen local artists who can make your holiday gift-giving dreams come true. Molly Riehl met one of the artists, Angela White-Wenger of Webs & Water.
To learn more about the Alshiref & Friends Pop-up: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alshiref-friends-pdx-pop-up-store-tickets-80204914057#
To learn more about Webs & Water: https://webs-water.myshopify.com/
