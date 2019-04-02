Today is International Children’s Book Day, and to celebrate, Molly Riehl caught up with local author Julia Meschter, who just released the new book, “1 2 3 Laundry!” Julia calls it a companion to her first book, “The Artist’s Alphabet.” Julia tells Molly why people of all ages will enjoy these books.
To find Julia’s books: https://www.juliameschterbooks.com/
