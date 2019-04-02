Today is International Children’s Book Day, and to celebrate, Molly Riehl caught up with local author Julia Meschter, who just released the new book, “1 2 3 Laundry!” Julia calls it a companion to her first book, “The Artist’s Alphabet.” Julia tells Molly why people of all ages will enjoy th…

Today is International Children’s Book Day, and to celebrate, Molly Riehl caught up with local author Julia Meschter, who just released the new book, “1 2 3 Laundry!” Julia calls it a companion to her first book, “The Artist’s Alphabet.” Julia tells Molly why people of all ages will enjoy these books.

To find Julia’s books: https://www.juliameschterbooks.com/

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=julia+meschter&ref=nb_sb_noss

Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.