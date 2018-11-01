National Breast Cancer Awareness month ended yesterday, but one local survivor is fighting for awareness and support all year long. After winning her battle with breast cancer, Kara Skaflestad founded “Fighting Pretty,” which sends care packages out to women battling cancer. Kara tells MORE’s Molly Riehl about her own battle, what inspired her to help other women and what the future holds for the bright pink boxes.
To learn more about Fighting Pretty: https://www.fightingpretty.org/
