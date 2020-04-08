Hasson

One local business has found a way to raise money to double their impact on our community. Hasson Company Realtors is fundraising among their staff, clients, friends and family to help the local restaurant community and support our health workers. In a little over a week, they’ve raised more than $10,000 and donated more than 700 meals to people on the front lines.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.