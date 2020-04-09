During the current pandemic, businesses around the world have had to make major adjustments, especially those in the hospitality and service industry. For many local groups, those adjustments have been made in an effort to help the community.
Businesses like the bar Botanist, Meals on Wheels and Stoller Wine Group are coming together with a shared mission to feed others.
To learn more about the Botanist program: https://dogoodmultnomah.org/botanist
To learn more about Meals on Wheels: https://www.mowp.org/
