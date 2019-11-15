In Portland, we take life’s simple pleasures – like ice cream, donuts and beer – and kick them up to a whole new level of artisanal greatness. The same goes for CBD. Molly Riehl stopped by the new Greater Goods retail location to hear how they’re bringing delicious and joyful bites of sweetness to consumers.
To learn more about Greater Goods: https://www.hellogreater.com/
