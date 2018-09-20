Local comedians Joanie Quinn and Betsy Kauffman talked to MORE about their popular monthly comedy showcase called Spilt Milk. The long-running show features different comedians every month, and often sells out well in advance. The next show is October 11th and you can still get tickets on the Spilt Milk website at http://www.spiltmilkpdx.com/
