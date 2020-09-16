Local community comes together, creates donation center at Lincoln City Outlets for evacuees

(KPTV) – The community of Lincoln City is banding together with a mission to help those impacted by the Echo Mountain Complex Fire. The city's emergency management team is partnering with volunteers to open two storefronts at Lincoln City Outlets for fire evacuees.
The main objective in opening the storefronts is to create a long-term centralized location for those impacted to come and get what they need.
They will have everything from non-perishable food items, clothing, and toiletries to blankets and shoes, open to fire evacuees only.
MORE’s Spencer Thomas spoke with Kelly Ellis with Lincoln City Young Life, Pastor Stephen Lennnstrom with New Life Foursquare Church, and Dan Clanton, a community volunteer, to get more insight on how they plan on building up this initiative.
Ellis says, they don’t have an end date when it comes to this community effort, they plan to keep the storefronts open until the needs of all neighbors are met.
Pastor Stephen Lennstrom mentioned donations of all items listed above are appreciated, and should be taken to the back of the store, which can be accessed from the 14th Street entrance. Volunteers will be present to help unload.
The stores will be located at the old LOFT location at Lincoln City Outlets. They will be open from Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Starting Thursday, the stores will be open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
