Local company Sseko Designs celebrates International Women’s Day every day

It’s International Women’s Day, and Portland is full of women worth celebrating, including the Liz Bohannon, CEO and Founder of Sseko Designs. The global fashion brand, based in Portland, has a mission to help high-potential women in Uganda harness their talents, while making the world a more fashionable place.
To learn more about Sseko Designs: https://ssekodesigns.com/?u=liezel_harrison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.