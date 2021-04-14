One Portland-grown, earth-friendly, pet company is working to coin the name of 'most eco-friendly pet product line' in the world, and it's well on its way to achieving the title.
The company Cycle Dog creates dog products with a primary focus on the environment and sustainability, by upcycling inner tube rubber into collars, leaches, plush toys, and more, providing a stink-free product.
MORE's Spencer Thomas caught up with the Owner and Founder, Lanette Fidrych, to learn more about her journey, and the hot spot that is also home to a tavern, and dog park.
To learn more about Cycle Dog, click here.
