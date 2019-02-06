Ever since recreational cannabis was legalized in Oregon, local entrepreneurs have been pioneering their way into the budding industry. MORE’s Molly Riehl met up with Yvonne Perez Emerson of Make & Mary to learn how she’s using CBD to break into the world of beauty and wellness.
To learn more about Make & Mary: https://www.makeandmary.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.