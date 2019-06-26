Social media is filled with people we wish we could look like. While local fitness star Kelsey Heenan is definitely goals, she’s grown a massive Instagram following for the way she inspires others to love their own bodies and selves. Molly Riehl met up with the local trainer and shows us why she’s such a HIIT with her fans.
To follow Kelsey: https://www.instagram.com/thedailykelsey/?hl=en
To follow HIITMAX: https://www.instagram.com/hiitmax/?hl=en
To follow HIITBURN: https://www.instagram.com/hiitburn/?hl=en
