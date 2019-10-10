For nearly a decade, one local organization has been bringing color to the lives of foster children and at-risk youth. Now Color Outside the Lines is letting 24 of those children bring their own pops of color to the city of Portland. Molly Riehl sits down with the program’s founder and director to learn more about The Unity Project.
To learn more about Color Outside the Lines: https://coloroutsidelines.org/
To learn about Saturday’s event: https://www.facebook.com/events/416769929222481/
