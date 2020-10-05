After the Oregon wildfires swept through local communities, some homeowners in Lincoln City are going back to nothing but ashes, resembling a life of what was, but one local artist is aiming to memorialize those ashes in a unique way.
Kelly Howard, an in-house glass artist and co-owner of Lincoln City Glass, is taking the ashes from community members' homes and spinning them into a glass blown phoenix, a symbolic creature known to “rise from the ashes”.
Howard, along with many other local artists, plan to donate their art, and start a campaign on indiegogo.com to help their neighbors rebuild their lives.
The date of the launch is still to be determined, but to stay up to date on all the details, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.