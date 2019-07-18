Want to bring a little joy to your kid’s summer? There’s a camp for that. Joy Now is an arts program that combines marching band music with circus performance. If you’ve ever seen Portland’s MarchFourth band, it’s like that, but for kids. Molly Riehl stopped by camp to see how it’s helping local kids rock out on stage and in life.
To learn more about Joy Now: http://joynow.org/
