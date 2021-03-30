(KPTV) -- My Calming Kit is a product inspired by the change in landscape when it comes to children's at-home learning during the pandemic.
Local mom and paraeducator, Gina Perkins, created the kit which is a small box that holds large meaning inside, curating a variety of sensory and grounding tools, as well as strategies that kids can to call upon when anxiety arises.
MORE'S Spencer Thomas caught up with Perkins to learn more about the calming kit and the specific, problem-solving objects inside.
For more information on the My Calming Kit, click here.
(0) comments
